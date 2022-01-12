Reedsburg Public Library winter schedule

Reedsburg Public Library
It’s time to start filling your calendar with library events in 2022. Youth and Adult Services staff at the Reedsburg Public Library have been organizing a winter schedule that promises to be informative, educational and entertaining.
The eight-week Youth Services winter session began Jan. 11. Library favorites such as Babygarten, Preschool Storytime, After School Book Club, Family Fun Night, Teen Time and Homeschool group return with new books and themes. Family Fun Nights for January will be winter crafts and LEGO night, with Family PJ Storytime at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 featuring books and activities based on “Frozen.” Each week find the stuffed Olaf hidden in the Children’s section to earn a button. Participation in the Winter Reading Beanstack Challenge also earns buttons, and possibly prizes for our library. Find the “Beanstack” link as well as more information about youth and family programming at reedsburglibrary.org.
“Movie Mondays” are again on the schedule for 2022 and the first movie will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 17. The most recent film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic book “Little Women” will be shown on the Community Room’s big screen and popcorn will be served.
Monthly book discussions resume in January with the evening group meeting at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month via Zoom. The Jan. 20 book is “Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones. The morning group meets at 10 a.m. in person on the fourth Tuesday of each month. “The Mother in Law” by Sally Hepworth is the selection for Jan. 25. Cookbook Book Discussion is slated for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of the month via Zoom. On Jan. 16, the group discusses recipes in “Love Real Food” by Kathryne Taylor.
Reedsburg Public Library’s memoir writing group for adults meets at 6 p.m. via Zoom on the second Tuesday of each month. New members are invited to join and share their written memories, a page at a time, at this informal group meeting. The first memoir meeting of the year was on Jan. 11.
The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library annual membership meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the library. The annual meeting is the perfect time to learn about the opportunities that exist for helping the Friends group support the Reedsburg Public Library.
A complete schedule of youth and adult services programs is available at reedsburglibrary.org. All in person programs are held in the library’s Community Room. No registration is required for most in person programs, but masks are required for those ages 5 and older. For questions, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
