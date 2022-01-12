Reedsburg Public Library winter schedule

Reedsburg Public Library

It’s time to start filling your calendar with library events in 2022. Youth and Adult Services staff at the Reedsburg Public Library have been organizing a winter schedule that promises to be informative, educational and entertaining.

The eight-week Youth Services winter session began Jan. 11. Library favorites such as Babygarten, Preschool Storytime, After School Book Club, Family Fun Night, Teen Time and Homeschool group return with new books and themes. Family Fun Nights for January will be winter crafts and LEGO night, with Family PJ Storytime at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 featuring books and activities based on “Frozen.” Each week find the stuffed Olaf hidden in the Children’s section to earn a button. Participation in the Winter Reading Beanstack Challenge also earns buttons, and possibly prizes for our library. Find the “Beanstack” link as well as more information about youth and family programming at reedsburglibrary.org.

“Movie Mondays” are again on the schedule for 2022 and the first movie will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 17. The most recent film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic book “Little Women” will be shown on the Community Room’s big screen and popcorn will be served.