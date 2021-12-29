Reedsburg Public Library Year in Review

The start of 2022, at the Reedsburg Public Library will look much different from the onset of last year; a glance back confirms progress made in spite of obstacles created by the pandemic.

January 2021, began with curbside materials pickup and a “by appointment” service model. By March 15, with the guidance of local health authorities, the library fully opened for walk-in service. Many library customers, pleased with the curbside service, requested it on a regular basis. Library director Sue Ann Kucher spearheaded an effort to obtain permanent outside “Locker” service, and with funding from the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library, this became a reality in October.

Another welcome change for the library in 2021, was the move to a “fine free” status, part of a nationwide trend in preventing barriers to those who need library service most. Though seemingly counterintuitive, a library’s elimination of fines often results in a greater percentage of returns in materials. Replacement charges are still assessed for items that are damaged or that go unreturned, and fines still exist for overdue equipment and materials in a few special collections.