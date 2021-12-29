Reedsburg Public Library Year in Review

The start of 2022, at the Reedsburg Public Library will look much different from the onset of last year; a glance back confirms progress made in spite of obstacles created by the pandemic.
January 2021, began with curbside materials pickup and a “by appointment” service model. By March 15, with the guidance of local health authorities, the library fully opened for walk-in service. Many library customers, pleased with the curbside service, requested it on a regular basis. Library director Sue Ann Kucher spearheaded an effort to obtain permanent outside “Locker” service, and with funding from the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library, this became a reality in October.
Another welcome change for the library in 2021, was the move to a “fine free” status, part of a nationwide trend in preventing barriers to those who need library service most. Though seemingly counterintuitive, a library’s elimination of fines often results in a greater percentage of returns in materials. Replacement charges are still assessed for items that are damaged or that go unreturned, and fines still exist for overdue equipment and materials in a few special collections.
By the summer, many of the library’s in-house programs returned. Youth services summer programs were held on the library’s south lawn or in the Community Room. Mary Tooley and “Chicken Dancer” John Duggleby were among the visiting summer performers. Adult programs, held via Zoom or in person, included Sauk County Historical Society’s Paul Wolter, writers Michael Edmonds and Jeff Nania, writing instructors Sarah White and Christopher Chambers, gardener Megan Cain, and historical impersonator Jessica Michna.
In February, Reedsburg Public Library sought community input to develop a Strategic Plan for 2021 to 2026. Using survey results, input from library board and staff, as well as help from Wisconsin Library Services Consultants a written plan was completed in July. Library staff are currently working on completing objectives for each of four goal areas directly related to continuing and expanding the library’s services to, and presence in, the community.
Finally, the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library held its first book sale and bread sale since the start of the pandemic. These events generate extra funds for special library projects. Friends and staff are looking forward to unveiling a number of initiatives in 2022 to further benefit the community. Among these are the addition of a Spanish language collection and a new outreach service to local nursing homes and assisted living centers. “In spite of the challenges of the pandemic, and these post pandemic times, we are looking forward to meeting the needs of our community, in whatever form that takes,” said Kucher.
For more information, call 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.