Reedsburg Public Library Youth Services Programing for winter

Reedsburg Public Library resumed youth services programming last week with a new session of Multilingual Mondays as well as other favorite programs for preschoolers, school age children, teens and families, all offered via a virtual format. The current session runs through Feb. 26.

Multilingual Mondays, appearing on Facebook at 6 p.m. on Mondays, will feature some new languages in the next few weeks including Japanese and Latvian, in addition to Dutch, Spanish and American Sign Language. Find “Reedsburg Public Library” on Facebook to access the presentations. These 20-30-minute sessions are brief and entertaining introductions to foreign languages.

Preschool Storytime continues at 10 a.m. on Fridays. This is a Zoom presentation, but recordings will be made available on Facebook for one week. The journey through the alphabet continues, as the group listens to books, and participates in activities associated with the week's featured letter. On Jan. 29, guest presenter and assistant library director Kris Houtler will lead the group in yoga. Bet you can’t guess what the letter of the week is. Register on the library’s website as you will need a Zoom invitation. The storytime’s accompanying kits can be picked up by appointment after you register.