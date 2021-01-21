Reedsburg Public Library Youth Services Programing for winter

Reedsburg Public Library resumed youth services programming last week with a new session of Multilingual Mondays as well as other favorite programs for preschoolers, school age children, teens and families, all offered via a virtual format. The current session runs through Feb. 26.
Multilingual Mondays, appearing on Facebook at 6 p.m. on Mondays, will feature some new languages in the next few weeks including Japanese and Latvian, in addition to Dutch, Spanish and American Sign Language. Find “Reedsburg Public Library” on Facebook to access the presentations. These 20-30-minute sessions are brief and entertaining introductions to foreign languages.
Preschool Storytime continues at 10 a.m. on Fridays. This is a Zoom presentation, but recordings will be made available on Facebook for one week. The journey through the alphabet continues, as the group listens to books, and participates in activities associated with the week's featured letter. On Jan. 29, guest presenter and assistant library director Kris Houtler will lead the group in yoga. Bet you can’t guess what the letter of the week is. Register on the library’s website as you will need a Zoom invitation. The storytime’s accompanying kits can be picked up by appointment after you register.
After School Book Club has moved back to a weekly schedule, at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays via Zoom. The group is designed for students enrolled in 4K through fourth grade. Take home kits are available for all seven weeks and can be picked up by appointment after registering online. Themes for the coming weeks include crayons, snowflakes and Valentine’s Day.
Also on the weekly schedule is Teen Time, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays via Zoom. A Teen Advisory Board will also meet once a month during the regularly scheduled Teen Time to give input on what programs the participants would like to see offered. Teen Time and the Teen Advisory Board are open to students from grades 5-12. Register on the library’s homepage.
Family Fun Night is now presented monthly at 6 p.m. on Facebook. The Feb. 9 program is a cozy Valentine’s Party that you can participate in from home. Youth services librarians have already prepared take home bags for families to use as they watch the presentation. Each kit includes supplies for a Cheerios bird feeder, edible tic-tac-toe, family love jars, heart shaped paper garlands, Pictionary word clues, and more. Pick up the kits in the children’s area by appointment or schedule a curbside pickup.
The January Beanstack challenge “Books Like Us” continues for another week and a half. All ages can sign up on the Beanstack link on the library’s website, reedsburglibrary.org, to help the community reach the goal of 1,000 books read in the month of January.
For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.