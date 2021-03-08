 Skip to main content
Reedsburg Recreation accepting teams for co-ed softball league
The city of Reedsburg Parks & Recreation Department is accepting teams for co-ed league softball. Interested teams should call 608-524-2600. Team sponsor fees are $200 and a $10 player fee is required for each player on the roster. Games will be held on Monday nights. Space is very limited and teams will be accepted until space is no longer available. The league would start in early May.

