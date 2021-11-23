Reedsburg releases survey for development plan

The Reedsburg Plan Commission is working on a future 20-year Comprehensive Development Plan for the city of Reedsburg and seeks input from Reedsburg citizens. As part of the data collection process, the survey includes such topics as housing, economic development, transportation, utilities, and environmental and cultural resources. The survey is available at reedsburgwi.gov and reedsburgcompplan.com. Paper copies available at Reedsburg City Hall and Reedsburg Public Library. The survey is open through early December.