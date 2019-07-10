Reedsburg Rotary Club awards Mr. and Mrs. Carrig

Don and Barbara Carrig were honored June 5 by the Reedsburg Rotary Club as the citizens of the year 2019. The Carrig’s have supported the First Tee Program at the Country club. Mr. Carrig has helped start the golf classic in 1993, which has earned more than $650,000 to support the community care program, obtain equipment, and have generously supported the building of the surgery center.
