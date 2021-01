The School District of Reedsburg’s Board of Education will hire a new district administrator as Tom Benson will retire on June 30.

Don Stevens and Associates, the firm assisting the School Board in the search, seeks community input through a survey offered on the School District of Reedsburg website, rsd.k12.wi.us.

Results of the survey will be used to help guide the search firm in finding candidates that meet the needs of the district. Survey deadline is Jan. 12.