Reedsburg's 39th annual 9-pin bowling tournament fundraiser

The Reedsburg area ambulance crew will hold the 39th annual 9-pin bowling tournament fundraiser. The tournament will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 8, 15 and 22 at Brewster’s Lanes, 121 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. Entry forms can be picked up at Brewster’s Lanes or online at reedsburgambulance.com/bowling-tournament.html. Cost is $20, shoes included. There will be door prize drawings and raffles. Check-in begins one hour before bowling. Based on 200 entries, first-place winners will win $120, second-place $70, third-place $50, fourth-place $40, fifth-place through seventh-place $30.
You have free articles remaining.
All crew members are selling gun raffle tickets. Prizes include, first, Mossberg Patriot Night Train 6.5 Creedmoor or $600; second, Ruger ar556 .223 or $600; third, Setter S/T 12ga.-3" chamber or $350; fourth, Taurus 692 .357 or $450; fifth, Ruger 10/22 Takedown or $350.
With money raised at past bowling tournaments, several new pieces of equipment was purchased that makes the job more efficient and safer and also gives patients better care.