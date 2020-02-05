Reedsburg's 39th annual 9-pin bowling tournament fundraiser

The Reedsburg area ambulance crew will hold the 39th annual 9-pin bowling tournament fundraiser. The tournament will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 8, 15 and 22 at Brewster’s Lanes, 121 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. Entry forms can be picked up at Brewster’s Lanes or online at reedsburgambulance.com/bowling-tournament.html. Cost is $20, shoes included. There will be door prize drawings and raffles. Check-in begins one hour before bowling. Based on 200 entries, first-place winners will win $120, second-place $70, third-place $50, fourth-place $40, fifth-place through seventh-place $30.