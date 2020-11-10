Reedsburg’s tree lighting canceled

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impact on the public, and with strict consultation of local health professionals, the 2020 annual Community Tree Lighting has been canceled. This event, a staple of the holiday season, along with Living Windows and the Cookie Walk, will be back and better than ever in 2021.

“Naturally, we are very sad and disappointed to have to cancel this wonderful event,” said Dave Estes, mayor of the city of Reedsburg. “But the safety and security of the citizens of Reedsburg remains our top priority as we hope to round the corner of this unprecedented global public health emergency.”

For more information, contact Mayor Estes at 524-6404 or email mayor@ci.reedsburg.wi.us.