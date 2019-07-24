Registration for all students in the School District of Reedsburg will be from 1-7 p.m. Aug. 1 and Aug. 6 at the Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert St., Reedsburg. At registration, families will complete and update paperwork, pay fees, make food service deposits and students will have school photos taken. Bring parent/guardian information, emergency contact information, a list of medications and/or allergies, and payment for all fees.
For more information/questions, call 608-524-2016.
