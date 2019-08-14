All School Districts of Reedsburg including Elementary, Intermediate, and Middle schools will host an open house for students and families from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 29. Tour your child's school, find their classroom, meet their teachers, purchase milk tickets, and drop off their supplies.
All Reedsburg Area High School freshman and new high school students have an orientation day from 8 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. Aug. 29. More information will be sent directly to these students.
An open house for all other RAHS students will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. Aug. 29. Students and families may stop in during the day to review schedules and locate their classrooms.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)