The Reedsburg Area High School Student Council will hold a summer retreat from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 30, at RAHS, 1100 S. Albert Ave. All students grades 9-12 interested in being a member of the 2019-20 council are invited and should visit sites.google.com/rsd.k12.wi.us/studentcouncil.
The agenda led by student council president Alexis Templin includes team-building, homecoming planning, and class meetings. Homecoming week is Sept. 30-Oct. 5. This year’s theme is “Tropical Paradise,” and the parade and football game are on Oct. 4. The homecoming dance will be held from 8-11:30 p.m. Oct. 5, at RAHS. The Student Council’s mission is to enhance school spirit and foster a positive atmosphere as well as provide leadership opportunities for its members.
For more information, email msmuksta@rsd.k12.wi.us.
