Reedsburg summer event cancellations for 2020
The following Reedsburg events have been cancelled for 2020 as of May 21:

Monday, May 25: Reedsburg Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Saturday, June 6: Sauk County Clean Sweep 

Saturday, June 6: Kids Fishing Clinic at Plenke’s Pond 

Saturday-Sunday June 6-7: Mollie B & Maggie Mae Spring Concert at CAL Center

Sunday, June 7: Rotary Fly-In, Drive-In at Reedsburg Airport 

Sunday, June 7: Mollie B & Ted Lange at CAL Center 

Saturday, June 13: Sauk County Dairy Breakfast at Brad and Kim Schyvinck’s Hillside Haven Farm, Reedsburg

Wed-Sun, June 17-21: Reedsburg Butterfest at Nishan Park

Saturday, July 4: Freedom Fest and Fireworks at Nishan Park 

Mon-Sun, July 6-12: Sauk County Fair at Sauk County Fairgrounds, Baraboo

The following event has been postponed until a later date: 

The Reedsburg Area Historical Society’s Chicken BBQ was moved from Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, August 16.

Source: Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

