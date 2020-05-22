Reedsburg summer event cancellations for 2020

The following Reedsburg events have been cancelled for 2020 as of May 21:
Monday, May 25: Reedsburg Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
Saturday, June 6: Sauk County Clean Sweep
Saturday, June 6: Kids Fishing Clinic at Plenke’s Pond
Saturday-Sunday June 6-7: Mollie B & Maggie Mae Spring Concert at CAL Center
Sunday, June 7: Rotary Fly-In, Drive-In at Reedsburg Airport
Sunday, June 7: Mollie B & Ted Lange at CAL Center
Saturday, June 13: Sauk County Dairy Breakfast at Brad and Kim Schyvinck’s Hillside Haven Farm, Reedsburg
Wed-Sun, June 17-21: Reedsburg Butterfest at Nishan Park
Saturday, July 4: Freedom Fest and Fireworks at Nishan Park
Mon-Sun, July 6-12: Sauk County Fair at Sauk County Fairgrounds, Baraboo
The following event has been postponed until a later date:
The Reedsburg Area Historical Society’s Chicken BBQ was moved from Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, August 16.
Source: Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce
