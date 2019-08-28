Sauk County Master Gardener Association will hold a Horticulture Field Day from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Reedsburg Area Community Arena, 1411 Viking Drive.
This event is open to the public and includes five demonstrative learning sessions, a garden marketplace, raffle, “Ask a Master Gardener” booth and more. Cost is $20 without lunch or $25 with lunch for advanced registration completed by Sept. 1.
For more information or registration, call 608-577-5249, or email jwedek@yahoo.com, or visit facebook.com/pg/saukcountymastergardenerassociation/events.
