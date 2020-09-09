 Skip to main content
REEDSBURG UTILITY AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP TO BRETT BOLT
Reedsburg Utility Commission general manager Brett Schuppner, left, recently awarded a $500 scholarship to Reedsburg Area High School graduate Brett Bolt, right. Bolt was selected to receive the utility’s Public Power Scholarship based on academic achievement, community involvement, charitable work, extracurricular activities and future goals and plans. He will attend University of Wisconsin-Madison to study electrical engineering.

 REEDSBURG UTILITY COMMISSION, Contributed

