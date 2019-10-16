Reedsburg Utility Commission offers Lifeline program
Reedsburg Utility Commission offers assistance to low income families through the Lifeline program. Lifeline is a government program that makes telephone service more affordable for income-eligible households by reducing the basic monthly charge for one telephone line by $10 per month. In addition, we can provide Lifeline customers with free toll blocking to help control long distance usage.
To be eligible for participation in this program an individual must participate in at least one of the following, Badger Care, Wisconsin Works 2, Medical Assistance, Food Stamps, Supplemental Security Income, Wisconsin Homestead Tax Credit or Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. To verify eligibility applicants need to complete an informational release form.
For more information or applications, call 608-768-1000.
