Reedsburg Utility flushes hydrants in October

From now through the end of October, you may see Water Utility personnel releasing water from fire hydrants from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Flushing fire hydrants and having routine water main maintenance is an important procedure when it comes to a community’s safety. It is necessary to flush fire hydrants in order to test that there is adequate water flow and pressure. Flushing also removes any sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality throughout the distribution system.

Occasionally when fire hydrants are flushed, a discoloration in tap water is noticed. If this happens, run the cold-water tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear. If the water does not run clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again, the water is safe to drink.

For more information, contact Reedsburg Utility Commission at 524-4381.