Reedsburg Utility Commission is offering grants up to $2,500 for non-profit organizations interested in energy efficiency improvements.
Qualifying 501(c)(3) customers can apply to have their projects 100% paid for, up to the $2,500 limit. Project examples include energy efficient kitchen equipment, HVAC system upgrades, and replacing old bulbs with LED lighting.
Applications are available at reedsburgutility.com/nonprofitgrants and due Sept. 20, awards will be announced Sept. 27.
For more information, call 608-825-1758.
