Reedsburg youth nominated for Youth of the Year competition

Club member, Alexandra Zamacona, represented the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin as its Youth of the Year in the Wisconsin Youth of the Year competition, according to a March 9 press release. Outstanding youth from Boys & Girls Clubs across the state came together, virtually, to share their stories and the impact their club has made in their lives. Two teens are selected to receive the titles of Wisconsin State Youth of the Year and Wisconsin State Military Youth of the Year. Each will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America and go on to contend for the regional Youth of the Year and ultimately National Youth of the Year.

Zamacona has been attending the Reedsburg location since it opened in fall 2017. Then a seventh-grader, she recalls the excitement she felt when she and her siblings began attending. She went on to join Junior Staff and started volunteering.

“We are so proud of Alexandra and are excited to have her represent our Club at the State level,” shared Karen DeSanto, chief executive officer. The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary teen in recognition of their leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. Now in its 74th year, the Youth of the Year program honors America’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to a great future. While Zamacona did not place as a finalists in the state competition, which was held virtually on March 8, she will continue as a spokesperson for the club locally.