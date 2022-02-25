Reedsburg's library offers gardening program

Reedsburg Public Library will host Megan Cain at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7 in the library's Community Room, 370 Vine St, Reedsburg. She will present “10 Steps for Planning a Smart Garden.” Her website reveals her no-nonsense approach to home gardening at creativevegetablegardener.com. There is no cost and no need to register.
