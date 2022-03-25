Reeseville library awarded $1K AARP grant

REESEVILLE — A proposal submitted by the Reeseville Public Library to purchase materials that will be packed into nearly a dozen “Naturalist To Go Kits” for families to check out from the library and utilize in various nature/science settings has been selected to receive a $1,000 AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant.

“These grants are exactly what the name describes – short-term, low-cost solutions that could have remarkable impacts on the shaping of neighborhoods and cities,” said Darrin Wasniewski, associate state director of community outreach for AARP Wisconsin. “Reeseville Public Library’s ‘Naturalist To Go’ program embodies the spirit of ‘Small Dollar, Big Impact’ grant. The library identified a community strength and developed a way to enhance it so that it can be easily scaled up from this beginning stage. These kits provide an excellent opportunity to experience nature.”

The library is in the process of gathering supplies to create 10 ‘Naturalist To Go’ kits, which will center around the themes of insects, rocks, astronomy, trees and weather. Each kit will include three books, a clipboard, a pack of colored pencils, a No. 2 pencil, a nature journal with blank paper, coloring pages, a laminated information set - seven pages on a metal ring, and items specific to the science such as a set of junior binoculars, compass, plastic ruler or magnifying glass – all packed into canvas backpacks. Families can come in and pick out a theme to learn more about, then take the kit out into nature for their own adventure.

“We are excited to be able to promote an intergenerational love of natural science. This grant is an excellent fit for the library will make a great impact on our small community,” library director Kay Kromm said.

“Reeseville is a village with just under 700 individuals. The library is the only safe and free place for folks to find education and entertainment. Internet access is also an issue in our rural community. We strive to engage patrons of all ages from a small library in an old, converted house,” Kromm said.

The grant program is open to some nonprofits and government entities. For more information on the program, visit aarp.org/WIsdbi.