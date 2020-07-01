Register 4-year-old Kindergarten online
Register 4-year-old Kindergarten online

Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible for enrollment in the Reedsburg school district 4-year-old kindergarten program online.

Families with a child currently enrolled in the School District of Reedsburg, log in to Skyward Family Account, at skyward.iscorp.com/cgi-bin/wspd_cgi.sh/wservice=wsedureedsburgwi/seplog01.w, then go to the "New Student Online Enrollment" link in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. This will lead you through the online registration process.

Families new to the district, visit the "New Student Enrollment" page and follow steps to register your child online at rsd.k12.wi.us/family/new-family-enrollment.cfm.

