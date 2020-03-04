Register to vote on March 8 in Sauk City

The Building Unity Bus Tour will stop in Sauk County as part of a 35-week voter engagement tour visiting more than 70 communities in Wisconsin to engage, inform, inspire, and empower citizens to register and vote. Access to myvotewi.gov will be provided via a WiFi hotspot on the “Vote Mobile,” so voters can register or check their current registration status. Tour stops will also include music, food, art activities, and community conversations about non-partisan redistricting, climate change, and other local issues.

The Vote Mobile will stop from 3-4:30 p.m. March 8 at the former Cenex Station, at 24 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City. The Vote Mobile will then stop at 5 p.m. March 8 at the Free Congregation of Sauk County, aka Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City. At the Free Congregation an appearance of the Wrannock Celtic group will read of some Robert Burns writings by “Charlie” Parks. Following the entertainment, there will be a potluck in the community room in the lower level of Park Hall at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. After the potluck will be speakers including Tim Cordon presenting on the Building Unity Tour and voter registration, and Charles Uphoff and Bill Witford discussing fair maps.