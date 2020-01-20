Registration begins for farm and tractor safety certification
Registration begins for farm and tractor safety certification

The 2020, farm and tractor safety course classes will be held from 4:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 325 Mill St., Loganville. The classes will be held Feb. 18-March 24, with the final driving test on March 28. Cost is $25.

If you are between the ages of 12 and 18, a tractor certification to drive a tractor off farm or to drive on the grounds of the Steam & Gas Show is required by attending all classes. To meet the certification requirements you must complete all 24-hours of education-training.

For registration by Feb. 5, call the Sauk County Extension Office at 608-355-3250. Make checks payable to Sauk County 4-H and mail to 505 Broadway, Baraboo, WI 53913.

