Registration closes for Master Gardener training program Monday

Registration for the Master Gardener Training online course, “Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundations in Gardening!,” scheduled for Sept. 11 to Dec. 10 is due by Monday. The course provides foundation training for certification as a Wisconsin Master Gardener volunteer. Apply online at https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/foundations-in-gardening. University of Wisconsin offers scholarships to help offset the $299 fee. See the registration site for information.

The Master Gardener Program provides plant-related continuing education opportunities to grow their gardening know-how. Local organizations benefit from the garden-related volunteer activities and education provided by Master Gardeners.

Sauk County Master Gardener volunteers share gardening triumphs and challenges, enjoy speakers and workshops on a variety of topics, and plan activities and events at monthly meetings. Meetings are open to the public and are usually held the second Thursday of every month.

The next event, “Terrific Tomato Tasting” is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Baraboo Civic Center Gym, 124 Second Ave., use the parking lot entrance near gym.

Try varieties of tomatoes grown by members, vote on favorites, sample tomato dishes, share cultivation success/failure stories, and win door prizes. The event is free and open to all.

For more information, contact the Sauk County UW-Extension office at 608-355-3250 or visit https://sauk.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/sauk-county-master-gardener-association-2.