Registration open for after school empowerment program

Girls on the Run now in Baraboo

Girls on the Run team practice event.

 GIRLS ON THE RUN/Contributed

Registration for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s spring season is now open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires third to fifth grade girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for an eight-week season that encourages personal development, team building, and connection to the community. The season begins the week of April 11.

Girls on the Run will be offered at Gordon L. Willson Elementary School. The team will meet twice weekly for 90 minutes and participate in lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5K event that brings together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. This spring, the 5K event will take place June 4 at Middleton High School.

No girl is ever turned away for an inability to pay for the program. Through donors and sponsors, they expect to offer more than $50,000 in financial assistance to support participants and families in 2022.

To register, coach, or learn more, visit girlsontherunscwi.org.

