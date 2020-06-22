Registration open for archaeology dig

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Registration is open for families to participate in the Historic Indian Agency House’s 2020 archaeological excavation. Advance reservations for time slots are strongly recommended as they are expected to fill up quickly.

The search for the 1830s agency blacksmith shop will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-19 and 25-26. The public can work alongside the archaeologists. Live blacksmithing demonstrations are also planned.

Adults and children, age 5 and older with the direct adult supervision, can try digging, screening and more following a 5-minute “Archaeology Boot Camp.”

Advance reservations available at Event Smart, https://agencyhouse.eventsmart.com. Participants may reserve one time slot per person per day, for a maximum of four time slots per person over the course of the two weekends. Additional time slots may be reserved at the door pending availability

Spectators welcome, but membership is required to participate in the dig. Memberships are $15 for an individual or $36 for a family, available in advance or at the door, and includes free admission to all on-site events during the 2020 season and a free in-person or virtual tour.

Hand washing stations available and masks are required. Homemade cloth masks available for purchase on-site.