Registration open for children’s chorus
The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Children’s Chorus One Voice provides an opportunity for area students in grades 3-5 to find joy in a variety of musical styles at their level. Music and instruction encourage singers to work together and develop pride in their efforts and accomplishments in the art of choral singing and confidence on stage.

A parent/guardian information and registration meeting will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave. Registration and the $40 non-refundable payment may be made at that time. Parents or guardians unable to attend should contact onevoice@bdact.org to make registration arrangements.

One Voice rehearses from 5-6 p.m. Sundays at BDACT. Recitals are planned for Feb. 27 and May 1. Advance tickets will go on sale a month before performances.

