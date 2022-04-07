Registration open for children’s grief camp

Camp Giving Loved Ones Wings – GLOW - is a grief support day camp for children dealing with the death of a loved one. Staffed by SSM Health at Home spiritual and grief counselors and specially trained volunteers, the day camp gives kids the opportunity to share their grief in a safe space.

Camp GLOW is designed to specifically address children’s grief and is open to ages 6-14. Because loss affects whole families, a parent/guardian is required to attend with their child to learn about the grieving process. Camp GLOW is offered free of charge. Lunch, drinks, and snacks are provided.

Camp GLOW will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at Ochsner Park, 903 Park St., Baraboo. Register by April 29.

For more information and to register, visit ssmhealth.com/CampGLOW, call 877-356-4514, or email hahwi.info@ssmhealth.com.