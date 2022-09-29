Registration open for Lewy caregiver event

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson Counties, The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, SSM Health and the Columbus Area Senior Center will host “A Day with Lewy” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, 900 Avalon Road, Columbus.

The event is open to family and professional caregivers, community members, people with dementia, and health care professionals.

There is no cost for attendees at this full day of topics, presenters and panelists.

Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. Register at co.dodge.wi.gov/lewyconference.