Registration open for Wilderness First Responder course

Devils Lake Climbing Guides, Baraboo, is accepting student registrations for its five-day Wilderness First Responder course, Jan. 13-17, 2022. This intensive, hands-on, skills-based wilderness medicine course will take place at Hoofbeat Ridge, 5304 Reeve Rd, Mazomanie. Course tuition is $925, and includes hot meals and bunkhouse accommodations.

Wilderness Medical Associates teaches the course, which combines lecture, demonstration and skills practice to help students develop confidence to manage wilderness medical emergencies. Students learn to address a variety of injuries and illnesses, learning skills like splinting broken bones, testing for spinal cord injury, building makeshift stretchers for emergency evacuation, and prioritizing care in multiple trauma incidents.

A condensed version of the traditional 8-day WFR, the 5-day intensive course accommodates students and professionals with little available vacation time. The course requires 25 hours of pre-course study and preparation. This prerequisite work allows for an intensive, hands-on experience, including simulated rescue scenarios with made-up victims. Instructors simulate an atmosphere of stress and urgency, as one would encounter in an outdoors emergency.