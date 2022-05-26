Reineking, Van Wie inducted into Hall of Fame

John Van Wie, a life-long community member and educator, and Fred Reineking, former Wisconsin Dells High School principal, are the 2022 Wisconsin Dells High School Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame inductees.

The purpose is to provide recognition to distinguished alumni, community members and educators of Wisconsin Dells School District who have achieved notable success, either from extraordinary accomplishment or a career of exceptional professional or humanitarian achievement.

The induction ceremony will take place at the 62nd annual WD Alumni Reunion Banquet at 6:5:30 p.m. June 4 at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells. Any WDHS graduate, 1987 and later that did not receive information about the reunion or induction ceremony, contact Maggie Fraser, administrator for the WD Education Foundation, at 608-254-5476, wdefadmin@wdhsfoundation.org or visit wdhsfoundation.org.

Reineking worked in the Wisconsin Dells School District for 37 years. In his 32 years as principal, he saw more than 3,500 students graduate.

In his early years at WDHS, he coached football, basketball, and track, then became assistant principal and later principal. He held the position until he retired in 1983.

Beyond his career at WDHS, Reineking received many awards and accolades, including the Dells Events “Man of the Year” in 1981; “Hixon Award” from Kiwanis Club, Reineking-Fenske Field was named after Fred and Robert Fenske, superintendent at the time, as they collaborated on the planning and design of the complex. In 2008 he was inducted into the WDHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Fred Reineking Spade Award and scholarship will be presented at the award ceremony.

Van Wie, a 1963 graduate of WDHS, led a full life of serving others. He served his country in Vietnam, served as chairman in Easter Seals Wisconsin; served as trustee with the Greg Van Wie Foundation, served as commander of American Legion Post 187; served as an active member of the Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9387, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 221, 4th Degree and Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, Columbia County Veterans Service Commission and the Portage Elks Club. He also worked with community youth.

He was involved in many projects through the years, but most recently he worked on, “Soul of the River,” an open air gallery celebrating the permanency of the Wisconsin River, and on the restoration of Our Lady of Guadalupe.