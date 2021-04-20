REMAX Prime a Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite

Blue Zones Project Dodge County held a ribbon cutting celebration outside at REMAX Prime Beaver Dam on April 16 to recognize the organization as the newest worksite to become Blue Zones Project Approved. This designation demonstrates the commitment of REMAX to improve the well-being of employees by optimizing the physical environment, offering key employee benefits, and being a strong community partner.

“We are beyond excited to be not only the first real estate company in Dodge County but also the first in Wisconsin to be approved for Blue Zones Project. Health and wellness are important to all of here at Prime and we are honored to be part of such a great organization.” REMAX Prime pwner Glenna Bachim.

Within the physical space of the REMAX Prime office, employees have the opportunity to work at sit-to-stand desks where a variety of body stretches are posted to promote physical well-being. Micro breaks are encouraged and a space to Downshift is provided. Comfortable work attire is promoted and the staff can bring their dogs to work to create a feeling of ease.

Employees annually participate in taking the RealAge Test. Weekly staff meetings set aside time to discuss one Blue Zones Project Power 9 principle. In addition to the flower garden that the staff helps to maintain, an onsite herb garden is available for employees to both nurture and enjoy.