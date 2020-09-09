 Skip to main content
Reminder of sign ordinance
Reminder of sign ordinance

Residents of the city of Beaver Dam are reminded that it is a violation of city ordinance to place signs in the public street terrace between the sidewalk and the street or within about 15 feet from the edge of the street where no sidewalk exists.

Signs are also not allowed to be placed on streetlights or utility poles. Continued violations of the city ordinance will result in enforcement action by the city of Beaver Dam.

For more information, email Dan Mulhern, supervisor, Department of Public Works, at dmulhern@cityofbeaverdam,com.

