Reminder that photo ID required for absentee ballots

Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson reminds voters that photo ID is required in order to receive an absentee ballot through the mail. If voters are receiving postcards from political groups asking for a signature and mailing the postcard back to the municipal clerk, a photo ID must accompany the postcard. Municipal clerks are receiving postcards from voters requesting an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election and the voters are not providing photo ID or do not have Photo ID on file. Clerks cannot act on those postcards without the photo ID.