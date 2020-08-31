 Skip to main content
Reminder that photo ID required for absentee ballots
Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson reminds voters that photo ID is required in order to receive an absentee ballot through the mail. If voters are receiving postcards from political groups asking for a signature and mailing the postcard back to the municipal clerk, a photo ID must accompany the postcard. Municipal clerks are receiving postcards from voters requesting an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election and the voters are not providing photo ID or do not have Photo ID on file. Clerks cannot act on those postcards without the photo ID.

Voters are encouraged to visit the myvote.wi.gov website to check their voter status, register to vote and/or request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots will be available on or about Sept. 18. In person absentee voting will begin no earlier than 14 days prior to the election.

