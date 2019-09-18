As the annual fall hunting seasons begin in earnest, Wisconsin National Guard and Volk Combat Readiness Training Center officials are reminding hunters that public access to the Hardwood Range complex and its associated property is no longer permitted.
The Wisconsin National Guard announced in June that the Hardwood Range complex was closed to public access.
The range complex previously allowed the public to access the property over the years for recreational purposes like hunting and hiking. The range complex is the primary training area for the Volk Field airspace, one of the premier training areas in the country. Air crews from every military service use this range to train for their mission to serve the United States and the state of Wisconsin. The range is used to simulate ground-to-air threats, and aircraft drop inert ordnance on the complex as part of their training.
You have free articles remaining.
Recent updates to United States Air Force regulations now prohibit access to areas deemed hazardous due to the potential for unexploded ordnance or other hazards posed by inert ordnance or munitions that may remain on the range.
The Wisconsin National Guard regrets any inconvenience the closure of public access to the range complex causes to those who used it for recreational purposes. However, the safety of the general public and citizens is the top priority of the Wisconsin National Guard, and the organization will follow Air Force policies and regulations concerning the matter.
For more information, call 608-427-1260.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)