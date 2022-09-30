Renaissance Faire set for weekend

Entertainers, crafters, artisans, food merchants, and other purveyors of baubles and trinkets. Performers of all kinds on multiple stages, including singers, musicians, jugglers, thespians, and others. Military and other reenactors will show off their weaponry and living during the enlightened Renaissance times. The Kids Kingdom offers a chance to try to siege the castle or attack a ship with a catapult. The whole family can try their hand at shooting an arrow, or watch a game of Spanish Towers. Beer Garden includes a large variety of beers, featuring New Glarus brews and mead from Mershon's Cider and Mead King.