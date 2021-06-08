 Skip to main content
Renewable energy group hosts meeting
Powered Up Baraboo co-presidents Todd Persche and Marianne Cotter visit the Wise Pavilion at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy on May 31, 2020.

 JAMES COTTER/Contributed

Powered Up Baraboo will host its annual meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Wise Pavilion at the Maxwell Potter Conservancy area, 700 Hill St., Baraboo. Social distancing and mask use is encouraged. Attendees should bring a lawn chair. A guided tour of the Baraboo Arboretum led by Todd Persche will be offered at 3:30 p.m. Held rain or shine. For more information, visit poweredupbaraboo.org.

