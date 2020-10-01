Rentmeester retiring after more than 30 years

SSM Health Family Medicine physician Dr. Timothy Rentmeester will retire on Friday after more than 30 years of service at the SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinic in Beaver Dam. A lifetime Wisconsin resident, he grew up in De Pere and attended Carroll College in Waukesha, then moved on to University of Wisconsin Medical School. He and his wife moved to Beaver Dam in 1986 and have raised three children in the community.

A 30-plus year career in health care is bound to have countless memories, including a special delivery, “I was working on the labor and delivery unit at Beaver Dam Community Hospital, when a woman pregnant with twins came in late one night,” said Dr. Rentmeester. “Shortly after delivering the first child, I checked for the second twin and he grabbed my finger. It was quite a surprise and has stuck in my memory for years.”