Rep. Born adds Budget Listening Sessions

Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) will host budget listening sessions to provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on the 2021-23 biennial budget that the Legislature will vote on later this year.
- Saturday: 9-10 a.m. at Juneau Public Library, 250 N Fairfield Ave., Juneau.
- Monday: 1-2 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Unified School District Educational Service Center, 705 McKinley St, Beaver Dam.
Attendees are encouraged to practice Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.