MADISON — The Wisconsin State Senate passed Assembly Bill (AB) 28, authored by Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R- Spring Green), on March 23, which will give county jailers access to the benefits of being classified as a protective occupation participant under the Wisconsin Retirement System.

“I am proud of all the work that went into this compromise legislation, and I am glad to see my Senate colleagues recognize the importance of this issue,” said Rep. Born. “This bill is a great step to better support those who keep our communities safe.”

AB 28 passed the Senate unanimously and will now go to the governor for his approval.

This marks the first time since this legislative concept was introduced decades ago that it has passed both houses of the Legislature.