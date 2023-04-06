MADISON — Assembly Bill 28, authored by Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R- Spring Green), was signed into law as 2023 Wisconsin Act 4 on April 6. Act 4 gives county jailers access to protective status benefits including an earlier retirement age and duty disability insurance.
Rep. Born co-authored bill signed into law
