 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rep. Born holds district office hours

  • 0

Rep. Mark Born (R – Beaver Dam) will host office hours in the 39th Assembly District to provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions and speak directly with him on issues important to them and their communities.

Upcoming office hours

Monday, March 7: 2-3 p.m., The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Friday, March 11: 11-11:30 a.m., Lomira Village Hall, 425 Water St., Lomira

Friday, March 11: 12:30-1 p.m., Mayville City Hall, 15 S. School St., Mayville

Saturday, March 12: 10-10:30 a.m., Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., Juneau

March 25: 11-11:30 a.m., Hustisford Village Hall, 201 S. Lake St., Hustisford

March 25: 12:30-1 p.m., Rubicon Town Hall, N3864 Highway P, Rubicon

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing …

Barreau earns 4-H award

Barreau earns 4-H award

Art created by Hadley Barreau, a member of the Juneau County 4-H, was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest o…

PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

Ian is a 3-month-old Siberian husky mix pup. He is a social large breed pup that loves to play and learn new things. He has energy and enthusi…

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News