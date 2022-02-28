Rep. Born holds district office hours

Rep. Mark Born (R – Beaver Dam) will host office hours in the 39th Assembly District to provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions and speak directly with him on issues important to them and their communities.
Upcoming office hours
Monday, March 7: 2-3 p.m., The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Friday, March 11: 11-11:30 a.m., Lomira Village Hall, 425 Water St., Lomira
Friday, March 11: 12:30-1 p.m., Mayville City Hall, 15 S. School St., Mayville
Saturday, March 12: 10-10:30 a.m., Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., Juneau
March 25: 11-11:30 a.m., Hustisford Village Hall, 201 S. Lake St., Hustisford
March 25: 12:30-1 p.m., Rubicon Town Hall, N3864 Highway P, Rubicon