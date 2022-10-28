 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Born named MMAC ‘Champion of Commerce’

MILWAUKEE — The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce has named Rep. Mark Born (R – Beaver Dam) a “Champion of Commerce” for his support of the Milwaukee Region’s business community and its key priorities during the 2021-2022 Wisconsin legislative session on Oct. 25.

The award is given to lawmakers who earn an 80% or greater ranking on MMAC’s biennial Legislative Scorecard. The Scorecard tallies significant votes in priority areas identified by MMAC’s public policy agenda. For the 2021-2022 Session, Born achieved a 100% ranking on the MMAC scorecard.

