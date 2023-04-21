MADISON — The Wisconsin Hospital Association has recognized State Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) with the Association’s 2023 Health Care Advocate of the Year Award at its annual Advocacy Day event on April 19 for his partnership with local hospital leaders and support for legislation to provide necessary Medicaid funding to hospitals, remove unnecessary regulations and bolster the state’s health care workforce.

“Rep. Born has not only been a responsive state representative, but he has also been a proactive ally and supporter of everything we do,” said Foster. “Today, hospitals are dealing with some of the most challenging times that most of us have ever encountered in our careers. Mark knows these challenges firsthand due to his relationship with [our hospital] and his work on the UW Hospital board of directors. And he is already working to address many of these issues in the upcoming state budget, because he knows these problems impact access to quality patient care.”