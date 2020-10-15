 Skip to main content
Rep. Born receives award
The “Friend of Grocers” Award ward was presented to Rep. Born on Oct. 12 by Michelle Kussow and Curt Schmidt, owner/operator of Piggly Wiggly in Mayville.

 PIGGLY WIGGLY Contributed

MADISON — Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) was presented with the “Friend of Grocers” Award from the Wisconsin Grocers Association on Oct. 12 at Piggly Wiggly in Mayville.

The “Friend of Grocers” award is given to legislators who score highly on the WGA’s Legislative Report Card – an extensive study of all legislators’ performance in the 2019-2020 Legislative Session. Lawmakers are graded according to their actions on certain issues that are especially important to the grocery industry, including: alcohol pickup and delivery, personal property tax repeal and several other key business issues.

This is the fourth Friend of Grocers Award for him. He also has received the endorsement of the Wisconsin Grocers Association toward his re-election efforts.

