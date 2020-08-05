Rep. Born receives legislator award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) was honored on Aug. 3 by the Wisconsin Counties Association with a WCA Outstanding Legislator Award for his work on behalf of county government during the 2019-2020 Legislative Session.

“Representative Born’s leadership and commitment to county issues this past session has been extraordinary,” said WCA Executive Director Mark D. O’Connell. “He understands the important relationship between counties and the state, and always is watchful for the taxpayers of Wisconsin. We are proud to work alongside him to advance sensible legislation and present him with this award.”

The award is handed out biennially to a select group of legislators who have represented county interests in both the legislature and in their districts.

Rep. Born’s staff of Nicole Borgerding and James Fenley received a WCA Outstanding Legislative Staff Award for their efforts on behalf of the Wisconsin Counties Association.

For more information, visit wicounties.org.