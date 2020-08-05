You have permission to edit this article.
Rep. Born receives legislator award
Rep. Born receives legislator award

Rep. Born receives legislator award

Pictured, from left, WCA Government Affairs Associate Daniel Bahr presents Rep. Mark Born with his WCA Outstanding Legislator Award, Dodge County Board Chair Russell Kottke and Dodge County Supervisor Jeffrey Caine on Aug. 3.

 WCA Contributed

MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) was honored on Aug. 3 by the Wisconsin Counties Association with a WCA Outstanding Legislator Award for his work on behalf of county government during the 2019-2020 Legislative Session.

“Representative Born’s leadership and commitment to county issues this past session has been extraordinary,” said WCA Executive Director Mark D. O’Connell. “He understands the important relationship between counties and the state, and always is watchful for the taxpayers of Wisconsin. We are proud to work alongside him to advance sensible legislation and present him with this award.”

The award is handed out biennially to a select group of legislators who have represented county interests in both the legislature and in their districts.

Rep. Born’s staff of Nicole Borgerding and James Fenley received a WCA Outstanding Legislative Staff Award for their efforts on behalf of the Wisconsin Counties Association.

For more information, visit wicounties.org.

