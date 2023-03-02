MADISON — Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) will host two budget listening sessions in the 81st Assembly District on Wednesday.
“I encourage all to come and speak their voice about the state budget and their priorities this session. Hearing your thoughts on important issues inform me of what our priorities need to be in Madison,” Rep. Considine said.
- 5-6 p.m., Merrimac Village Hall, 100 Cook St., Merrimac
- 6:20-7:30 p.m., Ruth Culver Library, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac
If unable to attend, contact Rep. Considine at rep.considine@legis.wisconsin.gov.