Rep. Considine receives Legislative Excellence Award

Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) received a Legislative Excellence Award from Dairy Business Association, according to a Feb. 11 press release. As the ranking member of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture and a former farmer, Rep. Considine is a tireless advocate for producers and processors.

“I am proud to accept this Legislative Excellence Award from DBA. Last session I worked hard to ensure we supported our agricultural industry as they have always supported us in Wisconsin. In the last few years alone the agricultural industry has overcome roadblocks like low commodity prices, undesirable weather, and now COVID-19. Without such a hardworking agricultural industry we would not be the state that we are. Producers and processors are the backbone of our rural communities and the entire state.