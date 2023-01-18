Rep. Dallman appointed to State Claims Board

State Rep. Alex Dallman has been appointed to serve on the State of Wisconsin Claims Board by the Joint Finance Committee co-chair, Rep. Mark Born.

The Claims Board considers claims for general damages such as property loss, personal injury, vehicle accidents, licenses, permits, and taxes, as well as damages related to contracts with the State of Wisconsin. The board also considers petitions for compensation by innocent persons convicted of a crime, and requests for reissuance of stale-dated state checks.

Rep. Dallman was re-elected in November 2022 to serve a second term for Wisconsin's 41st Assembly District which includes parts of Green Lake, Marquette, Adams, Columbia, Sauk, and Waushara counties. He currently serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Finance.