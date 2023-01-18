 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rep. Dallman appointed to State Claims Board

  • 0

State Rep. Alex Dallman has been appointed to serve on the State of Wisconsin Claims Board by the Joint Finance Committee co-chair, Rep. Mark Born.

The Claims Board considers claims for general damages such as property loss, personal injury, vehicle accidents, licenses, permits, and taxes, as well as damages related to contracts with the State of Wisconsin. The board also considers petitions for compensation by innocent persons convicted of a crime, and requests for reissuance of stale-dated state checks.

Rep. Dallman was re-elected in November 2022 to serve a second term for Wisconsin's 41st Assembly District which includes parts of Green Lake, Marquette, Adams, Columbia, Sauk, and Waushara counties. He currently serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Finance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pianist returns to PCA for concert

Pianist returns to PCA for concert

Portage Center for the Arts welcomes pianist Jason Paul Peterson back to the Zona Gale Stage as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News